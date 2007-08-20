Canon launch six All-in-one printers

Canon has continued its release spree today with the launch of six new All-in-one printers as part of its Autumn collection launch.

The new models; the PIXMA MP970, MP610, MP520 and PIXMA MX700, MX310 and MX300 cover the home and office markets.

All the models feature new technologies such as Auto Image Fix, Advanced Copy Technology, Easy-Scroll Wheel, Quick Start, and two-way paper feeding

The PIXMA MP970, MP610, MP520 will be aimed at photo enthusiasts and hobbyists.

The Pixma MP970 has a maximum 9600 x 2400 resolution with seven individual ink tanks. Users will be able to access features via the 3.5-inch TFT screen.

The printer will also include double-sided printing as a standard and Ethernet network capability built-in.

The MP970 scanning feature, with its built-in Film Adapter Unit, has a 4800 x 9600 dpi optical resolution and the first Canon AIO to adopt a White LED as its light source, which according to Canon means a quicker start up time.

The MP610 has a resolution of 9600 x 2400, a 2.5-inch TFT screen, while the PIXMA MP520 comes with a resolution of 4800 x 1200.

All three come with memory card readers, optional Bluetooth connectivity and PictBridge support for direct printing.

On the office side, Canon has announced the PIXMA MX700, MX310 and MX300 Office All-in-One Printers.

The PIXMA MX700 Office All-in-One Printer has a resolution of 4800 x 1200 and four individual ink tanks.

The printer has promised speeds of 30 pages per minute (ppm) in black and 20 ppm in colour.

The Canon PIXMA MX310 Office All-in-One Printer also provides printing, scanning, copying and faxing capability, including a 30-sheet Auto Document Feeder. Printing resolution is 4800 x 1200 while the Canon MX300 offers a similar set of features but in a small footprint.

All three models will feature Ethernet connectivity for connecting to a network.