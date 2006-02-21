Canon go printing mad with multitude of new photo printers

Canon has announced the launch of a series of new printers as part of its PIXMA range including a two models designed specifically for professionals offering up to ten ink colour support and an entry level photo printer that costs just £39.

The new professional models come in the choice of the Pro9500, using a 10-colour ink system featuring new formulation "Lucia" pigment ink and the Pro9000 employs 8-colour dye inks and is suitable for general printing, especially high quality gloss photographs.

Both models are available in the Autumn with the PIXMA Pro9500 for around £649 and the PIXMA Pro9000 for around £499

Canon also launched the PIXMA iX5000 and PIXMA iX4000, The two new A3+ printers are aimed at the small business market. the PIXMA iX5000 and PIXMA iX4000 promise rapid, prints for documents and graphics. The two models, both available in April will cost £329 and £249 respectively.

Finally the company announced three All-in-one models, the MP800R, MP830 and MP530. While all three offer 4-in-1 printing, faxing, copying and scanning, the MP800R stands out from the crowd with the addition of wireless connectivity, integrated memory card, PictBridge, IrDA, and optional Bluetooth connectivity, as well as the ability to automatically detect and scan 35mm film originals straight out of the box.

The model also includes an 8.9 cm colour LCD viewer and the ability to print up to 9600 x 2400 dpi resolution. The PIXMA MP800R will be available from March 2006, priced at around £329.00, the MP830 at £329 and the MP530 at £249. The MP800R is available in March while the other two models aren't available until May.