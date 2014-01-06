Canon wants us to get connected with PowerShot SX600 HS, Ixus 265 HS and new Selphy printers

Canon has announced new products across its range of accessible connected devices that it hopes will further simplify the art of sharing pictures and videos.

The Canon PowerShot SX600 HS compact camera features Wi-Fi and NFC connectivity, as well as an ultra-wide angle lens with 18x optical zoom and 36x digital ZoomPlus. It has a 16-megapixel sensor with the company's proprietary HS System, intelligent IS, Creative Shot mode to capture six different images simultaneously, and Smart Auto for simple point and shoot functionality. Full HD movies can also be recorded using the camera.

If video is your thing, perhaps you should consider the portable Ixus 265 HS video camera. Again, it features a 16-megapixel sensor as part of Canon's HS System. There is an ultra-wide angle 12x optical zoom lens with 24x ZoomPlus digital zoom. Wi-Fi and NFC is also on board, as are intelligent IS, Creative Shot, Smart Auto and Full HD recording.

Two new printers in the Selphy range have also been announced, the Selphy CP820 and Selphy CP910. The main difference is that the CP820 prints from memory cards, wired cameras or USB sticks, while the CP910 adds Wi-Fi printing to the mix, with smartphone connectivity, including Apple's AirPrint.

They both print with a selectable finish on dedicated photo paper, have a tilting LCD screen, ID photo functionality and auto image optimisation.

The two printers will be available from January for £89 and £99 respectively. The PowerShot SX600 HS will be out in February for £199 and the Ixus 265 HS will follow in March for £179.