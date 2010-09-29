  Canon unveils MG8150 printer with touch control

Imaging guru Canon has unveiled its new range of PIXMA printers, headed up by the flagship MG8150, which is equipped with the brand's Intelligent Touch System interface.



This all-in-one photo printer sports a light-guided touch panel that helps you to navigate by only showing the functions that are available for the particular task that you're carrying out, which should speed things up and stop you from hitting the wrong buttons by mistake. The new model also includes Quick Operation which gives you fast access to the most frequently used features.



There's also a function that lets you select a single frame from a full HD movie, captured on a Canon camera, and then print it as a still image. There are also plenty of other options for creative types including links to exclusive content from famous artists which can be used for designing and printing your own creative projects. The enhanced Easy-PhotoPrint EX now has direct access to Flickr.



Along with a glossy black finish, the printer boasts Canon's FINE print head technology with 6 single ink tanks, including a grey ink, in order to offer professional quality greyscale and colour printing. The MG8150 has an ISO ESAT speed of approximately 12.5/9.3ipm mono/colour and it's capable of printing a 10 x 15cm borderless colour photo in about 20 seconds, says Canon. What's more, it can scan and reprint 35mm film and slides and you can also print directly on compatible CDs, DVDs and Blu-rays.



As well as Ethernet and Wi-Fi connectivity, you'll get IrSimple, PictBridge and optional Bluetooth as well.



The MG8150 is available now for £329 or you can pick up the slightly cheaper and smaller, but almost identical MG6150 for £199, although it doesn't have a film scanner included.

