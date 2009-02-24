Canon launches Selphy CP780 printer

Canon has announced the Selphy CP780, a compact photo printer that will connect to a digital camera anywhere for wherever-you-are prints.

The successor to the CP760, the CP780 features improved image quality and faster print speeds, and is an easy to use solution to printing your images outside of the home.

Better prints from the CP780 can apparently be put down to the enhancements to the "Portrait Image Optimize" feature.

The face detection brightness correction and colour cast correction have been vastly improved as well, so that skin tones and faces will be reproduced in more natural colours.

The Selphy CP780 features a 2.5-inch LCD screen to review images on, and prints a 4 x 6 print in 47 seconds. You'll be able to load up images to print via the memory card slots, or straight from your camera with a USB cord.

A rechargeable battery pack will be available separately for the printer, as will a Bluetooth adapter, which will allow images to be printed directly from mobile phones over Bluetooth.

The Canon Selphy CP780 compact photo printer will come with a price tag of $100 (around £70), and will be available in blue, pink and silver to match its latest IXUS camera.

No UK price or availability information has been released as yet but we'll keep you updated.