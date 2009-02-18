Canon launches CanoScan LiDE 700F

Canon has launched the CanoScan LiDE 700F, the first Canon scanner to offer 9600 x 9600dpi optical resolution for film.

With a "space-saving" three-way design, the CanoScan LiDE 700F claims to deliver rapid, high-quality scanning of documents, photos and 35mm film.

At maximum photo resolution of 4800dpi, images can be captured in "intricate" detail, and extra-large enlargements produced.

For capture from individual 35mm film frames at 9600dpi, the CanoScan LiDE 700F also includes a clip-on film scanning unit.

Canon's "LiDE" technology is said to enable "near-instant" warm-up times, and allows the CanoScan LiDE 700F to complete an A4 full colour scan at 300dpi in 12 seconds.

USB-powered, the 700F offers four "simple EZ buttons", fully configurable, that allow the user to Scan, Copy, email, and produce PDF documents at a single touch.

The CanoScan LiDE 700F includes QARE dust and scratch auto removal for photos as well as the ability to restore faded colour.

Complete with Canon's MP Navigator EX software and a USB cable, the CanoScan LiDE 700F will be available from April priced at £119/135 euros.