Save $300 on the awesome Asus ZenBook Duo for Black Friday

(Pocket-lint) - The Asus ZenBook Duo is a wildly unique laptop with a secondary display nestled above its keyboard.
The idea is that you get extra screen real-estate for multitasking without the need to carry an additional monitor.
We had a great time testing the first-generation model, and this newer one angles the secondary display further to improve usability.
It's usually a fairly pricey laptop, but with a massive reduction in the Black Friday sales, it's more affordable than ever before.
Asus' Zenbook Duo is an awesome dual-screen laptop that offers the benefits of a dual-screen set up without the bulk of an external display. It's never been this affordable, with a massive discount taking it to just $799.99.
This specification gets you an 11th gen Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and an ultrafast 512GB PCIe SSD.
The main display is a 1080p IPS panel, while the secondary display is a pressure-sensitive touchscreen, with a stylus included.
If you're keen on living the dual-screen laptop life, we'd advise acting quickly, as prices are sure to go up when the sales end.
More Black Friday 2022 US deals
We've rounded up some other great deals, below:
- Fire Tablets: Save 50%
- Blink: Doorbells & cameras w/ 56% off
- Samsung: Save 67% on memory
- Echo: Half-price 5th gen Dot
- Kindle: Over a third off
- Echo: Save 59% on Show devices
- Apple: 20% saving on MacBook Air M1
- Google: 35% price cut on Pixel, Buds, Watch
- Sony: Savings on 1000XM4 & 1000XM5
- Ring: 60% discount on Echo bundles
- Beats: 37% off Solo 3
- Fitbit: Save over 30% Sense 2, Versa 4
- Fire TV: Half price 4K Stick & Cube
- JBL: Headphones w/ 50% off
- Samsung: 52% discount on Tab A8
- Roomba: Get 35% off
- LG: 30% price cut on OLED, QNED TVs
- Garmin: Smartwatches down by 50%
- Samsung: Save on S22, Flip 4 & Fold 4
- Bose: 24% off QuietComfort 45