Save $300 on the awesome Asus ZenBook Duo for Black Friday

(Pocket-lint) - The Asus ZenBook Duo is a wildly unique laptop with a secondary display nestled above its keyboard.

The idea is that you get extra screen real-estate for multitasking without the need to carry an additional monitor.

We had a great time testing the first-generation model, and this newer one angles the secondary display further to improve usability.

It's usually a fairly pricey laptop, but with a massive reduction in the Black Friday sales, it's more affordable than ever before.

Asus ZenBook Duo 14 - save $300 Asus' Zenbook Duo is an awesome dual-screen laptop that offers the benefits of a dual-screen set up without the bulk of an external display. It's never been this affordable, with a massive discount taking it to just $799.99. View offer

This specification gets you an 11th gen Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and an ultrafast 512GB PCIe SSD.

The main display is a 1080p IPS panel, while the secondary display is a pressure-sensitive touchscreen, with a stylus included.

If you're keen on living the dual-screen laptop life, we'd advise acting quickly, as prices are sure to go up when the sales end.

