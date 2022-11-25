Grab some massive savings on Asus ZenBook Duo 14 laptops today

(Pocket-lint) - These Asus ZenBook Duo 14 laptops are great for productivity with two screens and the processing power to get the job done. They're now more affordable thanks to Black Friday deals that see significant amounts being knocked off the usual asking price.

If you've been looking for an excuse to buy yourself a fancy laptop, then these offers might well be it.

Asus ZenBook Duo 14 UX482 - save $300 This model features a more powerful Intel Core i7-1195G7 processor and some other highlights including a Celestial Blue finish but also has a large Black Friday discount. View offer

Asus Zenbook Duo Pro 14 UX8402ZA - £550 save now £1,449,99 This is the Pro model of the Zenbook Duo 14, meaning it has more power and an OLED screen too. It's more expensive, but it also has a massive discount for Black Friday. View offer

Aside from the significant Black Friday discounts, these Zenbook Duo laptops are interesting for plenty of reasons. They're not only premium ultraportable laptops with powerful specs, but they're treat looking feature-packed machines.

The biggest draw might be the ScreenPad Plus which is a secondary 12.7-inch tilting display that sits below the main screen and opens up a world of productivity possibilities. That screen is a touch display that's ideal for drawing or writing, placing other apps or using for dedicated controls in various ways.

We've seen and reviewed various ZenBook Duo models in the past and found them to be fantastic machines for a variety of tasks. They're ideal for creative types but also just fantastic for day-to-day productivity. The unusual design obviously makes the Zenbook Duo stand out from the crowd of "normal" laptops, but with features that aren't just gimmicks.

Writing by Adrian Willings.