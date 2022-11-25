Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Laptops
  3. Laptop news
  4. Black Friday laptop news

Grab some massive savings on Asus ZenBook Duo 14 laptops today

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
Shopping An article with a focus on shopping, be that a specific deal or offer. Pocket-lint may get a small bounty in return if you buy something.
Asus Grab some massive savings on Asus ZenBook Duo 14 laptops today
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - These Asus ZenBook Duo 14 laptops are great for productivity with two screens and the processing power to get the job done. They're now more affordable thanks to Black Friday deals that see significant amounts being knocked off the usual asking price. 

If you've been looking for an excuse to buy yourself a fancy laptop, then these offers might well be it. 

ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482 - save $300, now $799

ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482 - save $300, now $799

This particular model of the ZenBook Duo 14 is now the lowest price it has ever been. 

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY
Asus ZenBook Duo 14 UX482 - save $300

Asus ZenBook Duo 14 UX482 - save $300

This model features a more powerful Intel Core i7-1195G7 processor and some other highlights including a Celestial Blue finish but also has a large Black Friday discount. 

Asus Zenbook Duo Pro 14 UX8402ZA - £550 save now £1,449,99

Asus Zenbook Duo Pro 14 UX8402ZA - £550 save now £1,449,99

This is the Pro model of the Zenbook Duo 14, meaning it has more power and an OLED screen too. It's more expensive, but it also has a massive discount for Black Friday. 

Aside from the significant Black Friday discounts, these Zenbook Duo laptops are interesting for plenty of reasons. They're not only premium ultraportable laptops with powerful specs, but they're treat looking feature-packed machines. 

The biggest draw might be the ScreenPad Plus which is a secondary 12.7-inch tilting display that sits below the main screen and opens up a world of productivity possibilities. That screen is a touch display that's ideal for drawing or writing, placing other apps or using for dedicated controls in various ways. 

We've seen and reviewed various ZenBook Duo models in the past and found them to be fantastic machines for a variety of tasks.  They're ideal for creative types but also just fantastic for day-to-day productivity. The unusual design obviously makes the Zenbook Duo stand out from the crowd of "normal" laptops, but with features that aren't just gimmicks. 

Writing by Adrian Willings.
Sections Asus Laptops Black Friday