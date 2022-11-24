(Pocket-lint) - The Acer Predator Helios 300 is a punchy gaming laptop with serious specs that include an Nvidia RTX 3070Ti graphics card and plenty of processing power.

With this sort of gaming prowess comes a hefty price tag. Though that's now changing for Black Friday as a couple of different models currently have over £400 knocked off the usual asking price.

Acer Predator Helios 300 (15.6-inch) save £450, now £1,449.97 This is the smaller version of the Helios 300 which has a 15.6 inch screen along with specs that include Intel Core i7-12700H, 16GB, 1TB SSD and the RTX 3070Ti. Now it's more affordable. View offer

Acer Predator Helios 300 (17.3-inch) save £420, now £1579.97 With these deals you have the option of splashing out a bit more and getting the larger model of the Helios 300 for a bit more cash. Similar specs but a bigger screen make this an appealing machine. View offer

These Acer Predator Helios 300 laptops feature some of the most recent hardware, with top-end Intel CPUs backed up by Nvidia's GeForce RTX 20709 Ti graphics. Both models have a fast refresh rate 165Hz screen, meaning you'll be able to make the most of that raw gaming power for some smooth and eye-pleasing gaming sessions.

The Helios 300 is a powerhouse and a high-performance gaming laptop that's built to deliver the goods. It's also been crafted with state-of-the-art cooling technology to keep it cool and efficient.

We've tested the bigger brother of this laptop - the Acer Helios 500 - and if that experience was anything to go by this gaming laptop should be a lot of fun to game and work on. Easy overclocking and Killer ethernet and Wi-Fi 6E means the Helios 300 ticks all the right boxes and doubly so at this price.

