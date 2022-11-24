Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

These Acer Predator Helios 300 deals are fairly epic (save over £400)

These Acer Predator Helios 300 deals are fairly epic (save over £400)
(Pocket-lint) - The Acer Predator Helios 300 is a punchy gaming laptop with serious specs that include an Nvidia RTX 3070Ti graphics card and plenty of processing power. 

With this sort of gaming prowess comes a hefty price tag. Though that's now changing for Black Friday as a couple of different models currently have over £400 knocked off the usual asking price. 

Acer Predator Helios 300 (15.6-inch) save £450, now £1,449.97

Acer Predator Helios 300 (15.6-inch) save £450, now £1,449.97

This is the smaller version of the Helios 300 which has a 15.6 inch screen along with specs that include Intel Core i7-12700H, 16GB, 1TB SSD and the RTX 3070Ti. Now it's more affordable. 

Acer Predator Helios 300 (17.3-inch) save £420, now £1579.97

Acer Predator Helios 300 (17.3-inch) save £420, now £1579.97

With these deals you have the option of splashing out a bit more and getting the larger model of the Helios 300 for a bit more cash. Similar specs but a bigger screen make this an appealing machine. 

These Acer Predator Helios 300 laptops feature some of the most recent hardware, with top-end Intel CPUs backed up by Nvidia's GeForce RTX 20709 Ti graphics.  Both models have a fast refresh rate 165Hz screen, meaning you'll be able to make the most of that raw gaming power for some smooth and eye-pleasing gaming sessions. 

The Helios 300 is a powerhouse and a high-performance gaming laptop that's built to deliver the goods. It's also been crafted with state-of-the-art cooling technology to keep it cool and efficient.

We've tested the bigger brother of this laptop - the Acer Helios 500 - and if that experience was anything to go by this gaming laptop should be a lot of fun to game and work on. Easy overclocking and Killer ethernet and Wi-Fi 6E means the Helios 300 ticks all the right boxes and doubly so at this price. 

