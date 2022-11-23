Save $300 on the brand new Surface Laptop 5 for Black Friday

(Pocket-lint) - The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 first hit the shelves less than a month ago, but it's already discounted in the early Black Friday sales.
Somehow, Best Buy has managed to shave a cool $300 off the asking price, who could possibly resist?
With a jump to the 12th Gen Intel platform, the Surface Laptop is speedier than ever. It's a great deal at just $999.99.
The Surface Laptop 5 is not too dissimilar to its predecessor, but that's no bad thing. We loved the Laptop 4, and continue to use it on a daily basis.
The fifth iteration shares the same chassis but has been updated to utilise the latest Intel processors, which gives it a significant speed bump.
In fact, Microsoft reckons it represents a 50 per cent uplift in performance, not too shabby.
It also benefits from Thunderbolt 4 and USB 4.0 connectivity, so you can easily hook up the most cutting-edge accessories.
We can't imagine this deal lasting long, so be sure to act quickly if you're keen on grabbing Microsoft's latest laptop.
