Save $200 on a MacBook Air M1 ahead of Black Friday

(Pocket-lint) - Apple's MacBook Air needs no introduction, it's been a longstanding go-to choice for anyone seeking power and portability.

When Apple introduced the M1 version in 2020, it wowed us with its performance and efficiency.

Sure, there's a newer M2-powered version available now, but the M1 processor can still outpace the needs of most users.

Ahead of Black Friday 2022, Amazon has slashed prices on this older model by around 20 per cent.

Everything you need to know about the Trust Trezo Comfort Wireless Keyboard and Mouse set By Pocket-lint Promotion · 8 November 2022 This is a great way to get working efficiently for less.

And, when there are discounts like this, it's well worth considering over the newer, pricier, model.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

MacBook Air M1- save $200 This configuration gets you an M1 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of solid-state storage. The offer extends across the gold, silver and space grey colour options. A bargain at just $799. View offer

When we initially reviewed the M1 MacBook Air, we were astonished with its performance. So much so, that it became hard to recommend that anyone go for a MacBook Pro over the more affordable, more portable, Air.

Now, at the lowest price we've seen to date, it's an easy recommendation for anyone in need of a laptop upgrade.

If you're tempted, be sure to act quickly, this model is a few years old now, and likely won't be available for much longer.

More Black Friday 2022 US deals

We've rounded up some other great deals, below:

Writing by Luke Baker.