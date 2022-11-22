Save $500 on one of our favourite gaming laptops - the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14

(Pocket-lint) - The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is a fantastic compact gaming laptop which has a surprising amount of power for its small frame.

We thoroughly enjoyed this laptop when we saw it for its portability, power and gaming performance. Now it's even more appealing thanks to this Black Friday discount.

Over at Best Buy, there's a deal running on the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 which sees $500 off knocked off the usual retail price. That's quite a discount. So now you can buy the Zephyrus G14 for just $899.99.

This is the best offer we've seen on this laptop, though if you're not in the US you can use the links in our widget to see if there are other options in your region:

This particular model has some pretty decent specs for your money that include an AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS CPU, 512GB of super-fast NVMe SSD storage, 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a superb Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. These specs should make light work of most games and deliver some nice visuals during your gaming sessions.

The sleek and lightweight design also makes it perfectly portable, so you can take it with you and use it wherever you want. If you're after a new gaming laptop but don't want to spend a fortune then this might be the deal for you.

Writing by Adrian Willings.