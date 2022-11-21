This Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 is an insane bargain for a gaming laptop

(Pocket-lint) - Gaming laptops are usually ridiculously expensive, packing in all sorts of tech to give you great graphics and high FPS, but costing the earth to do so.

This Black Friday deal on a Lenovo gaming laptop bucks that trend though, by knocking a nice chunk (up to 33 per cent) off the usual asking price.

This is the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3. Which is a recently released gaming machine that packs in an AMD CPU and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card.

In the US the 2022 model of is currently on sale with $300 off the RRP making it just $599.99. This machine packs an AMD Ryzen 5 6600H CPU along with 8GB of DDR5 RAM, a 258GB SSD, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU and a 15.6-inch 1080p.

Meanwhile, in the UK a model with a slightly spec is £200 cheaper than normal, making it just £599.99. This model has essentially the same specs but with an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H CPU in place of the 6600H. It's still a worthy bargain though, especially with the RTX 3050 GPU. This will also be a sensible buy as it has a larger 512GB SSD, meaning more space for your games.

Writing by Adrian Willings.