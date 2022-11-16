Grab this RTX 3070 powered Gigabyte AORUS 15P laptop for $550 less

(Pocket-lint) - If you're after a bargain on a gaming laptop, then this hefty discount on the Gigabyte AORUS 15P might be worth a look.

The Gigabyte AORUS 15P launched in 2021 and features a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS display with a 240Hz refresh rate. This model boasts an Intel Core i7-11800H processor, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and an Nvidia RTX 3070 graphics card.

When it launched this model retailed for $1,599, but now as an early Black Friday treat it's had $551 knocked off the usual asking price and is just $1,099. It's not clear how long the deal will last, so it'll be worth grabbing as soon as you can if you don't want to miss out.

The same model will currently set you back $1,368.95 on Amazon, so it's a real bargain via eBay.

Though it's a slightly older model, this machine still packs some serious punch. It has a powerful 11th-generation Intel CPU and enough graphical power to easily play the latest triple-A PC games. This laptop deal is one of the most affordable ways to get an RTX 3070 graphics card and that will give you the power to take advantage of ray tracing in compatible games and use DLSS to smooth out performance too.

Meanwhile, the fast 240Hz refresh rate panel will ensure a smooth and eye-pleasing gaming experience that's perfect for fast-paced games.

We thoroughly enjoyed a previous model of this laptop, the Gigabyte Aorus 15G when we tried it in 2020, so we're confident this is a great purchase too.

Writing by Adrian Willings.