This MSI laptop with an Nvidia RTX 3070 GPU is the cheapest we've seen so far

(Pocket-lint) - Black Friday is just around the corner and the deals are already coming in thick and fast. One of these deals sees a hefty discount on a very nice MSI gaming laptop.

This is quite possibly the cheapest RTX 3070 gaming laptop we've seen. Buying a gaming laptop has been the most affordable way to get access to Nvidia's latest graphics cards over the last couple of years and this deal proves that point some more.

This model is a brilliant machine in a number of ways, it sports some pretty decent specs for your money including an 11th-generation Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, 512GB NVMe PCIe SSD, 16GB RAM and Wi-Fi 6. Visually it should be pretty pleasing too, with a 144Hz refresh rate screen that makes it ideal for fast-paced games and smooth gaming experiences.

It usually retails for £1,399.00 but is selling for £949 (a £450 saving) at Very or £998.99 at Amazon.

In the US, a newer model with similar specs but with an RTX 3050Ti and Core i7-12650H processor is also discounted. Though the GPU might not be as fancy, this machine is still a brilliant option at a good price. With $184 knocked off the usual asking price.

If you're looking for a decent gaming laptop that will deliver good performance without utterly breaking the bank then these deals might well be worth looking at.

Writing by Adrian Willings.