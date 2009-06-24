Belkin Gigabit Powerline HD adapters debut

Home cinema enthusiasts will be able to stream multiple HD sources around their home, thanks to a new product scheduled for release in the UK by Belkin later this year.

The new Gigabit Powerline HD Starter Kit adapters, which go on sale in the US this month, and promised to arrive in August in Europe, promise a five-times jump in performance from current offerings on the market giving users the ability to stream HD content around their home via their electrical cables.

"Because of its high Gigabit speeds and consistent connection, Gigabit Powerline reduces online gaming latency and provides large bandwidth, making it ideal for online PC gaming and ultrafast high-quality transmission of multiple video streams", the company that specialises in routers said in a statement.

The company will offer the new product as a Gigabit Powerline HD Starter Kit costing $149.99 in the US when it launches this month, however has yet to set a price for the UK launch.

Powerline products allow you to plug one end of the Adapter into an available wall outlet and the other end to any device with an available Ethernet port, such as a gaming console, set-top box, or computer allowing you to get internet to the far flung reaches of your house or garden shed.

We will keep you posted.