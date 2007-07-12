Belkin unveils N1 Vision wireless router

Belkin seem to be on a roll at the moment with well designed and innovative products.

Belkin’s new N1 Vision wireless router has an advanced interactive network display that allows you to actually view the activity of your network.

The sleek-looking new product offers wireless 802.11n 3x3 MIMO radio design, wired gigabit ports and plug and play easy set up.

The N1 Vision's patent-pending LCD shows you a download/upload speedometer, network bandwidth usage, the number of connected devices, a guest access network key as well as the date and time.

The N1 Vision Wireless Router will be $199.99 available late July in the States, releases in other countries to be confirmed.

You can get more info and see a demo via the link below.