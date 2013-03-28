  Belkin Ultimate Keyboard Case for iPad ships for £99.99 in May

Belkin announced availability for its new keyboard case for the 10-inch iPad -- dubbed the Ultimate Keyboard Case. First revealed at CES, the Ultimate Keyboard Case will be available to customers for £99.99 in both black and white this May.

The company is touting its latest iPad companion as the slimmest and lightest on the market at 6.5mm thin and weighing 481 grams. In reality it is going after what Logitech has to offer.

The Ultimate Keyboard Case boasts Belkin's TruType keys for a "laptop-like typing experience", magnet sensors that will automatically turn the keyboard on and off, 160-hour battery life under constant use, six-month standby battery life, and Bluetooth 2.0 connectivity to connect with the iPad. The battery is recharged using a microUSB cable, but given the 160-hour life, it doesn't sound like you'll have to do that too often.

Other features the keyboard and case combo bring are shortcut keys at the top of the keyboard to control media being played back on the device. Its SoundFlow design will actually enhance audio power of the iPad, rather than dampen it. There is a media mode flat-fold that hides the keyboard away for reading, watching movies, or playing games, along with three viewing and typing angles.

“We believe the Belkin Ultimate Keyboard Case will reinvent the iPad user experience,” says Jamie Elgie, senior director of product management at Belkin. “It gives the iPad all of the functionality of a laptop, while maintaining the sleek appeal of a tablet.”

Last month, Belkin announced its wireless keyboard/case combo for the iPad mini dubbed the FastFit keyboard cover. It can last for 155 hours of active use on one charge thanks to its 200mAh battery and low-powered Bluetooth 3.0 connection.

Belkin has targeted both Logitech's iPad and iPad mini keyboard/case combos with its latest products. We'll let you know when Belkin pushes its Ultimate Keyboard Case to the masses.