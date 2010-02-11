Belkin has announced the launch of a new, redesigned laptop cooling pad - apparently a category of product that's grown by over 20% in the last year.
Hot thighs will be a thing of the past with the new patent-pending "AirFlow Wing", the pad's repositioned fan and wave shape, all said to optimise circulation to let hot air flow up and away from the laptop.
Designed to fit laptops up to 15.4 inches, the single-fan design promises low power consumption, while that AirFlow Wing tech makes for more quiet operation and there's a USB cable and storage compartment when not in use.
The new'n'improved laptop cooling pad from Belkin is due to be available across the globe in April, when it will sell for $29.99, or the local equivalent - plus whatever they stick on top.
Belkin offers improved laptop cooling pad
