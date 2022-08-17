Audio-Technica launches AT2020USB-X USB microphone

(Pocket-lint) - Audio-Technica has unveiled its latest USB microphone, the catchily-named AT2020USB-X, whihc looks like it could do a job for streamers and professionals alike.

It's actually an update for Audio-Technica's existing AT2020 microphone that just makes things a lot more accesssible with the addition of USB-C connectivity.

-

That means you can stick it into a range of devices and be away in seconds, with directional pickup making it easy to ensure that you're recording nice and cleanly.

There's a built-in headphone jack so that you can easily monitor your audio signal, and a mix control system to let you blend your audio with computer audio.

A quick mute button has smartly been made touch-sensitive so that it's completely silent, while the included desk stand should make it easy to position without a boom arm.

In classic Audio-Technica style the look and feel of the microphone is pretty minimalist and pared-back, and it's got a pretty reasonable asking price of £129 or €149.

The microphone should be available to order from Audio Technica today, and looks like a pretty easy fit if you want a microphone to start streaming, recording or just to upgrade the experience of anyone you video call with regularly.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.