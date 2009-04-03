  1. Home
Asus Eee Top 1602 on sale in UK

The Asus Eee Top 1602 series all-in-one touchscreen PC is now available in the UK.

With an RRP of £449, there are models currently for sale via Amazon.co.uk from £402, while Asus claims the PC will save you money from your electricity bill as it uses 15% of the power of a traditional PC set up.

With a 15.6-inch widescreen touch display, the Eee Top gets an Intel Atom processor, Windows XP, 1GB RAM, 160GB hard drive, 1.3-megapixel webcam, built-in speakers, 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi, six USB ports and is available in black and white.

Angled at use in the lounge, thanks to its space-saving footprint and quiet operation, Asus describe the device as a "complete multimedia solution".

"It can be your computer, communications hub, home cinema, music player and personal organiser all in one".

