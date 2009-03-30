  Optical drive equipped Asus Eee 1004DN not for UK

Asus has announced the launch of yet another Eee variant, the 1004DN, this one the first ever Eee with a built-in super multi optical disc drive.

The 10-inch model may be what a lot of consumers are hoping for as it offers netbook dimensions - but comes with a a read/write CD/DVD drive. However it's not due for a launch in the UK.

When Pocket-lint asked Asus' UK PR for more info on the machine, we were told: "There are no plans to launch this product in the UK".

For those in markets where this will launch, the netbook gets a 1.66GHz Atom processor, weighs in at 1.45kg, will offer 802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity as well as a 1.3 webcam and stereo speakers.

Other specs include a display capable of 720p high definition playback, an Express Card expansion slot, 92% of full size keyboard, multi-touch touchpad and up to 5.9 hours battery life.