Asus introduces U and UX series notebooks

One of many CeBIT launches, Asus has introduced the new U and UX series of notebooks.

Powered by an Intel Core 2 Duo processor, the U series are equipped with hard disk drives of up to 500GB, 15.6-inch LED backlit displays, a NVIDIA GeForce G 105M with 512MB memory graphics and Altec Lansing speakers.

The only extra info we have from Asus on the UX series is that it's slim and offers an optical drive.

Info is similarly light with the U series, although there's also an "illuminated and interactive touchpad which sends a trail of progressively fading lights to pinpoint the location of the users' fingertips while delighting the senses", which sounds interesting.

As well as the U's glowing touchpad, the new notebooks offer Asus' light-up "chiclet" keyboard design, said to be "reminiscent of the streets of Paris with the evening fast approaching".

In addition, there's AI light sensor tech that automatically adjusts the brightness or dimness of the LED backlit display.

No word on availability or pricing.