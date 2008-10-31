Asus Bamboo Series sees official launch

Asus today announced the launch of their Bamboo series of notebooks. Asus claim that bamboo is a natural choice for notebooks, with a rival tensile strength to many common notebook materials and "incredible resilience". Bamboo is also highly renewable thanks to its fast growth rate.

Asus claim that the new Bamboo series is environmentally conscious through every stage of its life, from concept to end of life, but that style and slick design has not been sacrificed. Asus' exclusive Super Hybrid Engine sits at the core optimising performance and efficiency.

Two models of the notebook will be available, giving you the choice of an 11.1-inch screen or a marginally larger 12.1-inch model. Both come with Windows Vista.

The run down of specs for the 12.1-inch model include a Core 2 Duo T9400 (2.53GHz) processor, with 4GB of RAM. The 12.1-inch LED-backlit screen means lower power consumption, whilst graphics are delivered by the Nvidia GeForce 9300M GS. You’ll also find a 320GB SATA hard drive and an ultraslim DVD Super Multi Double Layer drive, an 8-in-1 card reader, and bezel mounted .3 megapixel webcam.

The 12.1-inch model weighs in at 1.57kg, whilst the 11.1-inch variant is a mere 1.25kg. The suggested retail price is £1349.