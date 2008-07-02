Asus Eee Monitor revealed in pictures
We know Asus are planning an all-in-one, style-led, iMac-esque desktop under the rapidly increasing Eee brand, and it appears some official product shots of the device have somehow been revealed.
Although no spec info came with the pics, the chaps at Laptop mag have been using their powers of deduction from what can be seen in the images to guess the model's capabilities.
Looking to be 19 to 20 inches, the Eee Monitor has a webcam, the usual display controls and, on the right side of the screen, two USB ports and a card reader.
On the back there's four USB ports, two Ethernet ports, three audio ports, while the Denon logo obviously suggests sound supplied by the Japanese hi-fi co.
Other specs previosuly mooted have suggested a built-in TV tuner while the price is said to be around the $500 mark.
This was also shown off at the recent Computex event, although info was fairly hard to come by then as well. We will bring you more info when it all gets a little more official.
- 20 years of the iMac: looking back at Apple's legendary iMac G3
- Windows 10 April 2018 Update: Everything you need to know
- Microsoft announces Windows 10 April update, here are all the new features it will bring
- Microsoft is making a 'Windows 10 Lean' for devices with less storage
- Rip DVD 2018: Why should you try a hardware-accelerated DVD ripper?
- 29 best features of macOS High Sierra: The changes you can actually see
- Tim Cook: Apple won't water down iOS and MacOS by merging them
- How to upgrade your gaming area with lighting, speakers and more
- Windows 10 Spring Creators Update delayed due to massive bug
- Google Fuchsia OS: What's the story so far?
Comments