  Asus M70 multimedia laptop launches

Asus has launched what it's describing as "the ultimate portable high definition multimedia laptop", the M70.

The Asus M70 multimedia laptop contains "unheralded" power, produces "unrivalled" performance and "bristles" with very latest advanced technology - bettering all others, according to Asus.

So what are the specs to back up these oh-so-bold claims? You get 1TB of hard disc storage, a 17-inch light-sensitive high def (1920 x 1280) display, four built-in Altec Lansing speakers plus a sub and a Blu-ray combo drive.

Hardware-wise it offers an Intel Core 2 Duo T9300 processor, ATI HD3650 graphics with 1GB VRAM and 4GB of DDR2 memory.

The dual mode multimedia touchpad doubles as a mouse-pad and control panel for a finger tip system control, it runs Windows Vista Ultimate, there's b, g and n wireless, a TV tuner, webcam, fingerprint reader and Bluetooth.

The M70 is offered with a complementary Blu-ray disc of "Batman Begins" via a send-in scheme so purchasers can experience high definition viewing on their shiny new machine.