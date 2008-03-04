  1. Home
CeBIT 2008: Asus VW223B monitor to come with DisplayLink built-in

Asus has announced at this year's CeBIT in Germany that it has teamed up with DisplayLink, the company that allows you to run multiple monitors from a USB device, for its latest monitor release.

The company's newest 22-inch monitor, the VW223B, will feature DisplayLink's technology allowing it to run up to six further monitors from the new monitor, but not need any additional technology like multiple graphics cards.

The monitor will offer 32-bit true-colour graphics, a widescreen resolution of 1680 x 1050 and the promise of an extremely quick response time to enable smooth video display without image delay or ghosting across any of the connected screens.

No word on a release date or pricing as yet. We will keep you posted.

