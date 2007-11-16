  Asus Eee runs Leopard

Asus' tiny sub-notebook Eee PC comes pre-installed with a Linux-based Xandros build operating system, but can be restored to factory settings in order to run Windows XP.

One proud new owner, Dan, a blogger over at UneasySilence clearly thought, heck, why not try it with Leopard...

"Ever since I got the Eee PC I’ve loved how easy it is to tinker with. Since I’m not a Linux guy, I dumped the Xandros preload and opted for Windows XP so I could you my EVDO USB datacard and blogging software easier, but I wondered could I install OSX on it? And, after trial and error - you can!"

The trial and error Dan mentions is perhaps way above the abilities of the average consumer, but there are full instructions on the site for anyone else who wants to give it a go...