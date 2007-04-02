Asus Red S6F auctioned for Comic Relief

Yes we thought Comic Relief was over and done with, however Asus, is collaborating with Comic Relief, Micro Anvika & Harrods to offer a chance to bid on the only bright Red Nose coloured leather Asus S6F laptop.

The Red S6F has been made exclusively for this auction and is currently on display in Harrods Floor 3 if you want to make sure you are happy to bid for it before you do – the auction will then begin on March 31st running until April 9th 2007.

During this time you will be able to bid both online at www.ebay.co.uk and also in-store. The winning bidder will not only receive the Red Asus S6F but also a full red themed accessory pack, including matching carry case, red leather mouse, and red leather mouse mat all presented in limited edition packaging.

So far at the time of writing the laptop already has 13 bids with a grand total of £1020.00