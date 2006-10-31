  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Laptops
    3. >
  3. Laptop news
    4. >
  4. Asus laptop news

Asus unveils leather-clad lovelies, the W6 and new pink S6

|
  Asus unveils leather-clad lovelies, the W6 and new pink S6

Asus has launched a couple of interesting-looking notebook computers encased in different shades of brown leather. The all new W6 is slightly larger than the now-upgraded S6, which has been available in a hot pink edition.

The W6 boasts the latest Intel Core 2 Duo processors, offering a choice of the T5500, T5600, or T7200, Bluetooth 2.0 connectivity, five USB ports, S-video port, and express card slots. Wi-Fi is catered for with 802.11a/b/g, but sadly no n yet.

The screen on the W6 is a small 13.3-inch WXGA colour LCD, while the S6 is even smaller at 11.1-inches; the latter still runs on Intel Core Duo rather than Core 2 Duo. Both notebooks come in Camel or Brown.

There’s no word yet on pricing and availability in the UK, as they have only been announced in Taiwan.

PopularIn Laptops
  1. New MacBook and MacBook Air specs and rumours: What's the story so far?
  2. Asus' Zephyrus M is a supercharged and relatively thin six-core gaming laptop
  3. Microsoft enhances upcoming Windows Sets feature: Group multiple apps in the same window
  4. MSI unveils the world’s first gaming laptop with an overclocked Core i9 processor and more
  5. Dell unleashes Inspiron G ‘wallet-friendly’ gaming laptops plus new XPS 15 and more
  1. Apple is planning to design its own chips for the Mac from 2020
  2. How to build and upgrade your own gaming PC
  3. Apple Field Trip event recap: Watch the new iPad get unveiled here
  4. Microsoft drops prices of Surface Book and Surface Pro for Easter
  5. Best gaming mice: The best wired, wireless and RGB gaming mice to buy today

Comments