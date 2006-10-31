Asus unveils leather-clad lovelies, the W6 and new pink S6
Asus has launched a couple of interesting-looking notebook computers encased in different shades of brown leather. The all new W6 is slightly larger than the now-upgraded S6, which has been available in a hot pink edition.
The W6 boasts the latest Intel Core 2 Duo processors, offering a choice of the T5500, T5600, or T7200, Bluetooth 2.0 connectivity, five USB ports, S-video port, and express card slots. Wi-Fi is catered for with 802.11a/b/g, but sadly no n yet.
The screen on the W6 is a small 13.3-inch WXGA colour LCD, while the S6 is even smaller at 11.1-inches; the latter still runs on Intel Core Duo rather than Core 2 Duo. Both notebooks come in Camel or Brown.
There’s no word yet on pricing and availability in the UK, as they have only been announced in Taiwan.
