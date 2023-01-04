Asus shows off its new Zenbook models at CES 2023

(Pocket-lint) - Asus has revealed its Zenbook lineup for 2023 as part of its CES presentation.

The new models all feature OLED displays along with the latest and greatest chips from Intel and Nvidia.

Let's take a look at what's coming our way over the next twelve months.

Zenbook Pro 16X OLED

The Zenbook Pro 16X is being touted as the brand's most powerful Zenbook to date. It features a unique Intel processor, the Core i9 13905H, combined with Asus' own Supernova System-on-Module design.

This new SoM technique allows for a reduction in the motherboard core area of 38 per cent, which increases the overall cooling efficiency of the laptop. In turn, it means that there's more room for the GPU components, allowing the machine to run at a higher TDP, and yield greater GPU performance.

Speaking of the GPU, it's configured with Nvidia's latest 40-series laptop graphics cards along with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 memory.

Just like Asus' ROG gaming laptops, the Zenbook Pro 16X utilises a liquid metal thermal compound to aid in cooling, blurring the lines between gaming machine and creative workstation.

Of course, no creative powerhouse is complete without a stellar display, and the 16x delivers on this front, too. It has a 16:10 3.2K touchscreen OLED panel with a zippy 120Hz refresh rate and HDR support.

Zenbook Pro 14 OLED

The Zenbook Pro 14 OLED is a portable powerhouse weighing in at just 1.65 kg and less than 1.8 cm thick.

Despite the svelte dimensions, it can be configured with up to a Core i9 13900H and a dedicated GeForce RTX 40-series GPU.

It boasts a 120Hz OLED display with Dolby Vision support and is Pantone validated for colour accuracy.

The Zenbook Pro 14 also features Asus DialPad, a virtual version of the physical Asus Dial, built into the trackpad for intuitive control of creative applications.

Zenbook 14X OLED

The Zenbook 14X OLED is available in two colours, Sandstone Beige and Inkwell Gray.

The sandstone variant is particularly interesting, thanks to a new coating technique that gives it a ceramic-like finish and a stone-like feel.

It's also a slim and lightweight design, yet can be configured with up to a Core i9 13900H and GeForce RTX 3050.

For storage, you can select up to a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, along with up to 32GB of LPDDR5.

As with the other Zenbook OLED models, you get a speedy 120Hz 16:10 panel with great colour accuracy.

Pricing and availability have yet to be shared.

Writing by Luke Baker.