The latest Asus Chromebook is designed for cloud gaming

(Pocket-lint) - Asus has revealed its Chromebook lineup for 2023 at CES. As usual, there's a boatload of models, each getting a generational refresh, but one stands out in particular.

The Asus Chromebook Vibe CX34 Flip is a completely new model, and it's designed specifically for cloud gaming.

It has a unique white and orange colourway, suggesting it might have been Google Stadia branded at one point, though that's obviously no longer the case.

It sports a 144Hz 16:10 WUXGA display and an RGB backlit keyboard, naturally.

It also boasts Wi-FI 6E connectivity, which should help it maintain a solid connection to cloud gaming servers.

Interestingly, the CX34 Flip features a built-in stylus, which isn't something you'd usually see on a gaming device, but some may find it handy nonetheless.

It can be configured with up to an Intel Core i7 processor, along with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB PCIe SSD.

It has a 360-degree hinge, so you can place the Chromebook in stand mode or tent mode and play with a controller.

As for when the Chromebook will be available to buy, and how much it will cost, we have not yet been told.

It's certainly an interesting design, and one that may become more prevalent as cloud gaming increases in popularity.

Writing by Luke Baker.