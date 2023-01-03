Asus ROG unveils a slew of new gaming laptops at CES 2023

(Pocket-lint) - Asus' gaming arm, Republic of Gamers, has kicked off CES in style, unleashing a number of high-spec gaming laptops for 2023.

The new laptops are all about maximum performance and feature the latest and greatest chips from Intel, AMD and Nvidia.

As usual, there's a big focus on cooling to unlock the full potential of this hardware, and improvements to airflow, dissipation and software make these models run cooler and quieter than ever before.

Some models even use Thermal Grizzly's liquid metal compound, Conductonaut Extreme, instead of traditional thermal paste, for improved cooling and durability. Asus is still the only laptop manufacturer to employ this technique at scale.

So, let's dive in and take a look at the models:

2023 Strix lineup

Scar 16/18

G16/18

Scar 17

G17

The most immediately apparent change with the new Strix models is that the Scar 16 and 18, and the G16/18, all now feature 16:10 displays, with an 89 per cent screen-to-body ratio. We much prefer 16:10 for productivity, and even though these are gaming-focused machines, they're still likely to be used for work, too. So we're big fans of this move.

We get 240Hz refresh rates across the board, while the Scar 16 and 18 can be configured with a sweet QHD mini-LED panel, with an astonishing 1100 nits peak brightness.

Of course, we get a selection of the latest Intel 13th Gen HX-series chips, along with Ryzen 9 options and up to an RTX 4090 laptop GPU with a 175W TGP. There are improved cooling solutions across the entire range and all of these models utilise Conductonaut Extreme liquid metal compound.

2023 Zephyrus lineup

Duo 16

G16

M16

G14

The latest iteration of the awesome dual-screen Duo 16 sees improved cooling with 30 per cent more airflow than the previous model. It can be configured with a 240Hz QHD Mini-LED panel and up to a Ryzen 9 Zen 4 processor. The screen has a new coating that's etched into the panel itself, to deliver more crisp visuals.

The M16 is Asus' first 16-inch laptop to feature its awesome AniMe Matrix lighting on the lid. The brand has somehow squeezed a 16:10 16-inch display into a 15-inch chassis, with a 92 per cent screen-to-body ratio, for the ultimate portability.

The G16 is now capable of up to 120W GPU power, with up to an RTX 4090 onboard, in a chassis that's only 19.9mm thick and weighs in at only 2kg.

The G14 can be configured with an AniMe Matrix or a 165Hz Mini LED display, but unfortunately, you can't get both on the same machine. It uses a massive vapour chamber, liquid metal and Arc Flow fans to enable up to 125W TGP, this model is also configurable with up to an RTX 4090 GPU.

2023 Flow lineup

Z13

X13

X16

Next-gen XG mobile

Asus's Flow lineup gets a new XG mobile dock, with the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 at its core. This new unit will be backwards compatible with the current models, too, if you're looking for an upgrade.

The convertible Z13 gets a Gorilla Glass DXC coating on the display, along with a new RGB keyboard cover. It also gets a bump to the latest 13th Gen Intel and Nvidia 40-series chips - along with 130W charging, up from 100W on the current model.

The X13 gets a 20 per cent bump in battery capacity and a bit of a design tweak. The touchpad is 56 per cent larger, and the keyboard has been nudged up towards the display to accommodate this. It can be configured with up to a Ryzen 9 processor and an RTX 4070 laptop GPU.

The Flow X16 can be configured with up to a QHD 240Hz Gorilla Glass DXC touchscreen, i9 13900H processor, 2TB SDD storage and Nvidia RTYX 4070. It supports stylus input, Nvidia Canvas and the XG mobile dock.

Writing by Luke Baker.