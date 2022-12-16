Asus teases the launch of 3D OLED laptop at CES 2023

(Pocket-lint) - Asus might be preparing to launch a new notebook with a 3D OLED display at CES 2023.
We're expecting a number of launches at the Las Vegas show in January, and Asus has been quiet about its plans.
Save the date. Witness the change.— ASUS (@ASUS) December 10, 2022
See you at #ASUS #CES2023 #ASUSLaunchEvent pic.twitter.com/2CyD9gQeQl
However, the company has started a teaser campaign, not only confirming its launch event, but dropping a few hints about what to expect.
First of all there are the general visuals that Asus has been putting out over socials, using a 2D image that's actually 3D as the perspective changes.
Then there's the reemergence of Magic Eye-style images. Yes, if you've still got the technique, take a look at the image above and you'll see the message pop out of the centre.
What - you mean you've forgotten how to selectively switch the focal point of your eyes? Tsk - you kids don't even know you were born. It says 3D OLED, clear as day.
Finally, and this sort of gives the game away, Asus has shared images showing a laptop, saying "A new dimension for OLED", with paper decorations popping out of the screen with deep perspective (at the top of this story).
So Asus is probably going to launch a laptop with some sort of 3D OLED display. But do we want to return to that sort of tech having ditched most 3D tech about a decade ago?
Well, perhaps Asus is going to take things further than just displaying images with greater immersive depth. The top bezel of the laptop displayed seems to have a proliferation of cameras, and there's no shortage of devices that are now using multiple cameras to add depth into imagery.
We're now in the post-3D age, where we're more interested in augmented reality - and we suspect this is a bigger play into the metaverse. What if Asus' new laptop is going to be able to accurately track movements and present a 3D visual space that adapts as your head moves - all while rendering you in 3D for those watching you?
Certainly, we now have more questions than answers - but fortunately we're going to be out in Las Vegas to bring you all the information you need.