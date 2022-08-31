(Pocket-lint) - The Zenbook 17 Fold OLED wowed us at CES earlier this year, but at the time, it was a bit of a mystery when it might hit general sale.

As part of Asus's IFA 2022 activities, the brand has announced pricing and availability for the futuristic touchscreen notebook.

-

It'll be launching globally from Q4 2022, with prices starting from £3,299.99 / $3,499.99.

Yeah, it's not cheap, but it just might be the coolest laptop of the year - and has the potential to be a really useful bit of kit.

It's kind of like a super-sized Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 that runs Windows 11, and that's pretty exciting, in our book.

The Zenbook 17 Fold can be used like a tablet, when unfolded, giving you a massive 17.3-inch display to use.

Best laptop 2022: Top budget and premium notebooks for professionals, students and casual users By Max Freeman-Mills · 22 August 2022 · If you're looking for a new laptop, you've come to the right place. We've tested all the top options.

Or, if you'd prefer, you can use it as a laptop, using the upper section as a 12.5-inch 1080P display, and the lower section as an on-screen keyboard and trackpad.

When it comes to raw specs, it's no slouch either. It's powered by a choice of 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processors with up to 16GB of RAM and a zippy 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD.

It's got a beefy 75Wh battery, with fast charging support, and it'll probably need it to keep that massive OLED panel happy.

We don't know the exact date that the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED will hit the shelves just yet, but we certainly can't wait to get our hands on one.

Writing by Luke Baker. Editing by Chris Hall.