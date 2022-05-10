(Pocket-lint) - Computex is mere weeks away but Asus has jumped the gun and revealed a slew of new laptops and 2-in-1 devices in advance of the show.

There's something for just about everyone in the new lineup, including the most eccentric among us. So, let's take a look at what Asus has in store.

There are five new models in the VivoBook Pro Series, all featuring OLED screens in sizes ranging from 14-inches to 16-inches.

They come with some beefy specs, up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i9 12900H or Ryzen 9 6900HX and 32GB of DDR5 RAM. This is paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti and up to 2TB of PCIe 4.0 storage.

These are high spec machines for the most demanding professionals and have been awarded military-grade durability certifications.

There are four new laptops in the VivoBook S range, in sizes ranging from 14 to 16 inches. Again featuring exclusively OLED displays.

These devices are lightweight, thin and have a premium metal chassis. They come configured with up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 12700H or AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX CPUs, alongside 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 1TB PCIe SSD.

Our personal favourite announcement is the wacky VivoBook 13 Slate OLED artist editions. Designed by Philip Colbert and Steve Harrington, these convertible devices feature custom finishes, packaging and accessories - and they sure do make a statement.

There's even a sculpted cartoon lobster figurine that doubles up as a funky stylus holder for the bundled Asus Pen 2.0. What more could you ask for?

The ZenBook Pro 16X OLED is the latest flagship from Asus and it has a familiar trick up its sleeve. Upon opening the keyboard lifts up at an incline, similar to what we saw on the Zephyrus S17. This allows for better thermal performance while remaining just 16.9mm thick. It's also more ergonomic for typing.

Elsewhere, we see an aerospace aluminium alloy chassis. Up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i9 12900H processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. There's also a whopping 96Wh battery and a 16:10 aspect ratio 4K OLED display.

There are two new lightweight 13.3-inch devices in the Zenbook S series. Both are convertible devices that can be flipped around for tablet-style use, and both feature OLED displays.

You can choose between a 12th Gen Core i7 and a Ryzen 7 6800U processor, the latter option giving you up to 19-hours of battery life.

We're always excited about Asus's dual-screen devices and the latest entrant into the ZenBook Pro Duo line looks like it could be the best one yet.

It features a 14.5-inch 2.8K 120 Hz OLED display with Dolby Vision support. Alongside a 12.7-inch secondary tilted touchscreen. Under the hood, there's a 12th Gen Intel Core i9 12900H processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU.

The ZenBook Pro series sees two new entrants, the Pro 15 Flip OLED and the Pro 17.

The former is a convertible device that packs up to 12th Gen Core i7 with a buttery smooth 120Hz 2.8K OLED display.

The 17-inch model has up to an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, paired with a 2.5K IPS touchscreen with Dolby Vision support.

Asus has yet to announce the pricing for this massive pile of hardware, but everything should be launching fairly soon, and we can't wait to get a closer look.

