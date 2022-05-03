How to watch the Asus ZenBook Pro launch event livestream

(Pocket-lint) - Asus impressed us with its first generation of ZenBook Pro Duo, a quirky laptop with a secondary display above the keyboard. Then, in 2021, it refined the design even further.

Now, Asus has planned a live launch event, called The Pinnacle of Performance, to unveil the next generation of its iconic dual-screen laptops.

If you can't wait to see what the next iteration brings to the table (or lap, for that matter) - here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Asus event.

Asus' The Pinnacle of Performance live virtual event is on 9 May 2022 at 12:00 EDT. Here are the international times so that you can tune in:

San Francisco - 09:00 PST

New York - 12:00 EST

London - 17:00 BST

Berlin - 18:00 CEST

New Delhi - 21:30 IST

Tokyo - 01:00 JST, 10 May

Sydney - 02:00 AEDT, 10 May

Anyone interested can sign up and add the event to their calendar by visiting this page on Asus' website. We have also embedded the video stream at the top of this page for you to watch.

We know that Asus will be showcasing two new laptops, the ZenBook Pro 14 Duo (UX8402) and ZenBook Pro 16X (UX7602). Both devices will feature 120Hz OLED screens that promise to be excellent tools for content creation. They'll also be pretty speedy, thanks to the 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H CPUs and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPUs inside. While they're not touted as gaming machines, it sounds like they'll be able to handle some less graphically intensive games with no trouble.

Asus says it will highlight performance improvements across its entire laptop portfolio, and promises some world-first technologies to boot. The new laptops are tipped to feature premium cooling systems and intelligent, upgraded ergonomics. Thanks to advanced AAS Ultra (Active Aerodynamic System), both the ZenBook Pro 14 Duo and ZenBook Pro 16X should benefit from relatively unthrottled performance.

Writing by Luke Baker.