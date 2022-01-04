The ROG Strix SCAR and Strix G 2022 models are built for esports enthusiasts

(Pocket-lint) - With its latest Strix laptops, Asus is going after esports enthusiasts with high-end components and fast-refresh panel options.

The Asus ROG Strix Scar in particular is built for fast-refresh rate gaming, using a MUX switch and high-end Nvidia GPU to give the best graphical performance. It can pack up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM running at 4800MHz and a 2TB PCIe gen 4 NVMe SSD with a spare slot for upgrading in future.

The 2022 Strix Scar comes with two models, 15-inch and 17-unch versions. The 15-inch model has three different IPS panel choices packing either QHD resolution with 240Hz, Full HD with 300Hz or QHD at 165Hz. The 17-inch Scar meanwhile offers either QHD 240Hz or Full HD 360Hz.

Both options sport Dolby Vision HDR and Adaptive Sync capabilities, 3ms response time and eye-pleasing gaming visuals. Numerous things have been improved too both inside and out. The Scar uses Thermal Grizzly Conductonaut Extreme Liquid Metal cooling making it up to 15 degrees cooler for superior performance.

For convenience, it also has a larger trackpad for more accurate gaming control when you're not using a standalone mouse. A new nifty design also includes a translucent keyboard top that lets you see inside the machine, a fancy addition alongside the sporty dot-matrix styling.

The new ROG Strix G15 and G17 meanwhile sport up to 360Hz Full HD display with 3ms response time, Dolby Vision HDR, and Adaptive Sync to boot.

All the 2022 models of Strix laptops have quad-speaker setups with Dolby Atmos virtual surround, two-way AI Noise cancellation so you can still be heard when chatting with friends and more. They also pack a 90 Wh battery, plus 100 W Type-C charging for convenient charging when you're out and about.

There's plenty to get excited about for mobile gaming in 2022.