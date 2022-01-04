The 2022 ROG Zephyrus G14 boasts a new Nebula display

(Pocket-lint) - Asus is at CES 2022 with a range of gamer-pleasing laptops set to launch this year. One of those is the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2022 edition.

Like previous generations of the Zephyrus G14, the 2022 model is designed to be ultraportable while still offering up plenty of gaming prowess. As you'd expect, it includes the latest AMD CPU and GPU options but so much more besides.

For 2022, the Zephyrus G14 boasts both DDR5 RAM and a 1TB PCIe SSD to ensure fast and functional multi-tasking. This model is also one of the first ROG laptops to sport the company's new Nebula display. That's a 16:10 screen with a 3ms response time, a QHD resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 500 nits peak brightness and 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut.

As you'd expect, the latest G14 is also a looker with a choice of Eclipse Gray or Moonlight White finishes. This lid of the laptop has 14,969 precision CNC milled holes with 1,449 mini LEDs (more than previous models) making up the AniMe Matrix display. So you can customise and personalise your laptop with even more styles.

Best laptop 2022: Top budget and premium notebooks for professionals, students and casual users By Max Freeman-Mills · 4 January 2022

With an efficient AMD CPU under the hood, the 2022 edition of the Zephyrus G14 should continue to live up to its reliable and portable battery life limits. A vapour chamber design should also keep the machine running cool and quiet.