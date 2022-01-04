(Pocket-lint) - Asus is at CES 2022 and has revealed a number of powerful gaming laptops for the year ahead, including the dual-screened Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16.

As you might have gathered from the name, the Zephyrus Duo 16 purports to offer a 16-inch panel in a 15-inch body, with a secondary half-height 4K display in the screenpad plus. That secondary display now slides up and tilts up out of the way when you open the machine. Ensuring superior cooling.

This sliding mechanism also closes the gap between the two screens and provides a much closer experience for superior immersion.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 offers some serious screen specs with a choice of two panels. You can either select the ROG Nebula HDR display or the ROG-exclusive display co-developed with BOE called a Dual Spec panel.

The first of these offers a QHD resolution via a 16:10 mini-LED panel boasting a 165Hz refresh rate, VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certification and 100,000:1 contrast ratio. While the Dual Spec panel offers the ability to switch between 4K 120Hz and Full HD 240Hz so you have a choice of how to play depending on the games. Either max out the graphics for superb visuals or focus on frame rates for more competitive play.

This machine runs Windows 11 as standard and rocks the latest offerings from Intel and Nivida under the hood. To maximise performance this ultra-thin gaming machine also uses Thermal Grizzly Conductonaut Extreme Liquid Metal. Asus claims that liquid metal cooling helps the Zephyrus Duo 16 run up to 15 degrees cooler for superior performance.

The ROG flagship is rounded off with six speakers, Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res audio capabilities too. All of that housed in a smaller frame than the previous generation.

