How to watch the Asus ROG CES 2022 launch event: The Rise of Gamers

(Pocket-lint) - For this year's CES Asus is planning a virtual event to reveal its Republic of Gamers launches for 2022.

We're expecting to see a number of different launches from Asus this year and CES 2022 is the perfect time to reveal exciting devices.

Though not much is known at the moment, we're expecting to see new gaming laptops including some featuring the latest Intel mobile CPUs that have already been leaked.

Alongside that Asus has already been teasing a new device that looks like an exciting update to the ROG Mothership GZ700 revealed at 2019's CES.

Excited? Well, here's how to watch.

The Rise of Gamers event is set to take place during CES 2022 on 4 January 2022. If you're interested in seeing what's being revealed then you can catch the event at the following times:

Las Vegas - 11:00 PST

New York - 14:00 EDT

London - 19:00 GMT

Berlin - 20:00 CET

Taipei - 03:00 CST

You can head over to the official site here to add the event to your calendar and get a reminder.

Watching the ROG event is easy. Asus already has a live stream setup on YouTube that you can watch here:

Alternatively, you can watch it live on Facebook and keep up to date with Asus' social media profiles - Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

Asus also has a special play event on Twitch scheduled to go live shortly after the main event.