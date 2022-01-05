Asus is streaming holding two virtual events at CES 2023, here's how to watch.

Asus is holding two virtual launch events for its new hardware at CES 2023.

There's a gaming-focused ROG event and a separate Asus event for the brand's general-purpose machines.

If you want to be among the first to get a look, here's how to watch both events live:

Asus: Seeing an Incredible Future

The Asus event is set to take place on Jan 4 2023. If you're interested in seeing what's being revealed then you can catch the event at the following times:

London - 18:00 GMT

Paris - 19:00 CET

Los Angeles - 10:00 PDT

New York - 13:00 ET

Taipei - 02:00 CST (Jan 5)

The event will be broadcast on the official site here and promises to showcase product innovations, introduce sustainability achievements and premiere world firsts. Including, it would seem, something to do with a 3D OLED display.

We have also embedded the broadcast at the top of this page, for your convenience.

Asus ROG: For Those Who Dare: Maxed Out

The ROG event took place on Jan 3 2023. If you're interested in catching up, you can view a recording of the broadcast below: