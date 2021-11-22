(Pocket-lint) - This Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 was designed in collaboration with DJ Alan Walker and we dare say it's one of the coolest, most cyberpunk looking laptops on the market.

It has an LED matrix on the lid capable of displaying animations and is sure to grab attention wherever it's used. Combined with fabric accents, it's one of the most uniquely styled laptops out there.

The device comes bundled with a stylish carrying case, a baseball cap and even matching socks.

It's currently £500 off on the Asus UK store and even with the discount, you can get a higher spec laptop for the money. That's not the point though, as the DJ collab might suggest, this laptop is all about turning heads and that it accomplishes like no other.

That's not to say the spec is anything to be sniffed at, with an RTX 3050 Ti and an AMD Ryzen 9 processor it'll handle most modern games with ease and glide through creative tasks like video editing or, of course, music production.

If you're on the hunt for a laptop this Black Friday, be sure to check out our best Black Friday Laptop deals page. There's some great bargains to be had, but it must be said none of the other options come with socks.

• Kindle Paperwhite: Save 47% now £79.99

• Arlo Pro 3 and Arlo Doorbell: 35% off at £169.99

• HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 Pro: £75 off £174.41

• Amazon Blink Mini: Save 33%, now £19.99

Best laptop 2021: Top budget and premium notebooks for professionals, students and casual users By Max Freeman-Mills · 8 November 2021 · We rank the top laptops currently available, including options from Apple, Dell, Lenovo, Microsoft and more.

• Echo Dot 3rd Gen: Get 2 for the price of 1 with ECHODOT2FOR1 code

• JVC Fire TV: Up to 20% off

• Samsung & Lenovo tablets: 30% saving today

• Sony WH-1000XM3: Over £45 saving to £159

• Ring Video Doorbell Wired by Amazon + Echo Dot (3rd Gen): Save 50%, now £44

• Blink Cameras: Reduced by 48%

• Apple AirPods Pro: £40 off, down to £199

• Fitbit fitness trackers: 45% discount on RRP

• Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: 20% saving to £199

• Echo Show: £40 discount, now £59.99