This wild Asus gaming laptop is £500 off and comes with free socks

(Pocket-lint) - This Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 was designed in collaboration with DJ Alan Walker and we dare say it's one of the coolest, most cyberpunk looking laptops on the market.

It has an LED matrix on the lid capable of displaying animations and is sure to grab attention wherever it's used. Combined with fabric accents, it's one of the most uniquely styled laptops out there. 

ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 AW SE - Save £500

It won't be the laptop for everyone, but if the futuristic hacker styling is up your street then it's almost irresistible at £1,299.99 down from £1,799.99.

The device comes bundled with a stylish carrying case, a baseball cap and even matching socks.

It's currently £500 off on the Asus UK store and even with the discount, you can get a higher spec laptop for the money. That's not the point though, as the DJ collab might suggest, this laptop is all about turning heads and that it accomplishes like no other.

That's not to say the spec is anything to be sniffed at, with an RTX 3050 Ti and an AMD Ryzen 9 processor it'll handle most modern games with ease and glide through creative tasks like video editing or, of course, music production.

If you're on the hunt for a laptop this Black Friday, be sure to check out our best Black Friday Laptop deals page. There's some great bargains to be had, but it must be said none of the other options come with socks.

Writing by Luke Baker. Originally published on 22 November 2021.
