(Pocket-lint) - Asus' latest 2-in-1 device is the VivoBook 13 Slate OLED, a 13.3-inch Windows tablet with an OLED screen and a detachable keyboard.

Starting at $599.99, Asus said its OLED screen has a 16:9 aspect ratio and is capable of displaying 1.07 billion colours, covers 100 per cent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut, and has a 0.2-millisecond response time. It also has blue-light levels "up to 70 per cent lower than an LCD display".

Other features include support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, up to 3.3GHz speed with Intel's quad-core CPU, a 50Wh battery, two USB-C ports, one audio jack, a microSD card reader, support for Wi-Fi 6, and a fingerprint login sensor built into the power button. The VivoBook 13 Slate OLED also comes with a stylus, called the Asus Pen 2.0, which magnetically attaches and sports 4,096 pressure levels. It also has four interchangeable tips.

Oh, and the Slate OLED has a cover stand with up to 170-degree hinge movement.

In terms of cameras, there is a 13-megapixel rear sensor and a 5-megapixel front sensor. You can see the full list of specs and other features at Asus' site.

Asus said the VivoBook 13 Slate OLED will be available to buy from December 2021. It will arrive running Windows 11 Home.