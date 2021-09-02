Asus Vivobook Pro is pitched at casual creators, offers OLED displays and virtual DialPad for control

(Pocket-lint) - Asus has updated a number of laptops that it describes as being for creatives. While the top-level ProArt Studiobook offers a physical dial on the chassis for control of editing, the Vivobook Pro gets a virtual version of the dial instead.

That will mean that rather than swiping your way through various settings in your editing software, you'll be able to use a virtual dial on the trackpad instead. You can customise it access the functions you want, with full support from Adobe applications, for example.

There are two versions of the Vivobook Pro - the X models and the more normal non-X models, with two display sizes in each.

The Vivobook Pro 14X and 16X OLED are the more powerful models, with the option for a 4K HDR OLED display on the 16-inch model, or 2.8K OLED on the 14-inch. That display hits VESA DisplayHDR 600 True Black standards, and is Pantone certified for colour accuracy.

You can opt for either Intel or AMD power, with Core i7 H Series or Ryzen 5000 H-Series depending on your preference and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics. Up to 32GB RAM can be configured, with a wide range of physical connectivity on the body.

There's going to be a range of colours, with Asus keen to stress that the Comet Grey and Meteor White have a unique finish, matte, described as like "polished sandstone", which will ensure it doesn't end up covered in fingerprints.

Stepping down a level is the Asus Vivobook Pro 14 or 15, which comes in either 14 or 15-inch sizes, with a 2.8K OLED or FHD OLED available.

Again, it can be AMD or Intel, with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics and up to 16GB RAM, so it's positioned a little lower - but still has a premium look and feel to proceedings.

The Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED will start from £1,099, while the Vivobook Pro 16X OLED will start from £1,399 - again, prices will vary greatly based on configuration.

The Vivobook Pro models will be available from December 2021.

