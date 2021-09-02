Asus ProArt Studiobook includes a physical dial to make your editing more precise

(Pocket-lint) - Asus has updated its ProArt Studiobook, its laptop aimed at creatives, with a number of new versions, which all share the same unique feature - a physical dial.

The inclusion of the dial sitting on the deck to the top left of the touchpad means that you can have precise controls over a wide range of applications, with full support within Adobe creative apps such as Premiere Pro, Photoshop or Lightroom.

You can customise the functionality of the dial, to make workflows easier, with less scrolling or dragging on the touchpad, so things will be more precise and intuitive. You can also use a stylus on the trackpad, which also features a third, central, button for more control options.

The new Studiobook will come in two versions. The ProArt Studiobook Pro is powered by AMD Ryzen 5000 H-Series processors or can be configured up to Intel Xeon 3rd-gen. On the graphics side you'll get the Nvidia RTX A2000 or A5000 laptop GPU.

There's the option for 16-inch OLED or non-OLED display, with the 4K HDR OLED hitting VESA DisplayHDR 600 True Black standards, are Pantone calibrated for colour accuracy, and Calman Verified.

There's also the choice of OLED or not on the step-down models, the ProArt Studiobook. Again, this is a powerful machine pitched at creatives, but this time offering AMD Ryzen 5000 H-Series or up to Intel Core i9 processors, with GeForce RTX 3070 or 3060 graphics.

You get a wide range of connectivity, with Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.2 Type-C, HDMI 2.1 and a SD Express 7.0 card reader.

Both feature twin SSDs and can be configured with up to 64GB of RAM.

These laptops are really designed for those who spend a lot of time working on intensive tasks, from image processing at the bottom end, through video editing and production, or to CAD modelling and big data manipulation at the top.

The ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED will be available from December 2021 from £1,999, the Studiobook Pro 16 OLED from £2,099, but prices will vary considerably depending on configuration.

For those who don't need such powerful machines, the Asus is also announcing new Vivobook Pro models too.