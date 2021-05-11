Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 has a new skinny bezelled display and next-gen power

(Pocket-lint) - Asus has been busy announcing the latest generation of high performance laptop at its 'Unleash the Tiger Inside' event, and while the S17 might be the ultimate powerhouse, the latest Zephyrus M16 has a lot going for it.

Like the S17, the display leads the charge, but not for the same reasons. The impressive thing about the M16's display is that it covers 94-percent of the available surface area under the lid.

That means super skinny bezels on all four sides and no chunky lip/chin at the bottom. Specifically, it's a 16-inch QuadHD panel that's Pantone validated for colour accuracy, reaches 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut and can reach a peak of 165Hz refresh rates.

It's sharp, fluid, accurate and has barely no border around it, helping immerse you in whatever it is you're doing.

Because of this skinny-framed approach it means Asus has been able to fit a 16-inch panel in the same sized body you'd normally find a 15-inch screen. And, because it's 16:10 ratio, you get more screen real estate that's not just good for video watching, but practical for most purposes.

Inside you'll find the latest Intel Tiger Lake-H processor running the show allongside the GeForce RTX 3070 GPU, plus some liquid cooling to ensure the laptop stays efficient during long, intense sessions.

It's joined by a 90Whr battery, up to 48GB DDR4 3200 RAM and 2TB high speed M.2 NVMe PCIE gen 4 storage.

It's slightly smaller and lighter than its predecessors too, measuring just under 2cm thick and features an attractive dot matrix design on the lid that shifts and changes based on the angle and light that's hitting it.

Also, it flips 180-degrees allowing you to rest it on the table for sharing your view with a nearby group of colleagues/friends if you want to.

Despite the effort to make it as compact as possible, Asus has equipped it with nearly every port you need. There are two USB-C ports (one of which supports Thunderbolt 4), two USB 3.2 Type-A ports, 1x MicroSD card slot and a Kensington Lock.

This array of specs and features should mean a laptop that's not only great for gaming, but ideal for content creators, photographers and videographers who like to have a powerful machine that's also portable.

Writing by Cam Bunton.