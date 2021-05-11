(Pocket-lint) - Asus' 'Unleash the Tiger Inside' event has revealed a slew of new laptops, and leading the line is the huge and impressive ROG Zephyrus S17. The latest S-series model in the Zephyrus lineup has a spec list that'll make mouths water.

Leading the spec charge is undoubtedly the large 17-inch display. Depending on whether you value framerates and smoothness or prefer crisp details there's a panel for you.

Zephyrus S17 comes with two options: QHD resolution and 165Hz refresh with G-Sync support or a 4K 120Hz panel with adaptive sync. Either way you're getting a fast screen capable of 3ms response times. If there are any games capable of hitting 120fps at 4K resolution, that could be incredible.

With both displays offering 100% DCI-P3 and Pantone validation, they also promise to be ideal canvases for creators, whether for video or photo editing. That means you'll be able to game and create on it in equal measure. Asus also says that it's Dolby Vision compatible.

It's powered by Intel's latest Tiger Lake-H processor and comes with powerful GeForce RTX 3080 graphics. But there's more: it hides a super practical feature.

Zephyrus S17's keyboard features a mechanism that allows it to rise up by 5-degrees, making it a more comfortable typing experience while simultaneously helping your hands stay cool by lifting the keys away from the body of the laptop.

As if that wasn't enough, the keyboard also features optical mechanical switches and a desktop-like layout, plus per-key RGB lighting, enabling you to customise the colours and patterns.

EaseUS is the easiest way to recover your sensitive data on Mac or PC By Pocket-lint Promotion · 11 May 2021

To make the most of the laptop's power, the machine is equipped with up to three PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSDs in a speedy HyperDrive Ultimate RAID array plus up to 48GB DDR4-3200 RAM.

There's also a Thunderbolt 4 USB-C port, a USB 3.2 Type-C port plus up to three USB 3.2 Type-A port, a full-sized SD card reader, HDMI 2.0b port and 3.5mm audio port. You can also use the Thunderbolt port for charging, but if you use the bespoke power adapter you'll fill it up faster.

Now, despite being featuring a huge 17-inch display, the laptop is relatively compact. It measures 39.5cm wide and is just shy of 2cm thick.

Writing by Cam Bunton.