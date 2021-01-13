  1. Home
  2. Laptops
  3. Laptop news
  4. Asus laptop news

Asus ZenBook Duo revamp raises the second screen so it's easier to see

Author image, Associate editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Asus Asus ZenBook Duo revamp raises the second screen so it's easier to see

- A new hinge design lifts the secondary screen up

The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Asus had already announced new gear under its Republic of Gamers brand at CES 2021 – now it’s the turn of the ZenBooks to get a new lease of life.

But it’s not the ultraportables this time – instead the larger dual-screen ZenBook Duo devices have upgrades.

The Asus ZenBook Duo UX482 and UX582 are the result, 14 and 15.6-inch versions featuring current 11th generation Intel Core processors

In the Duo 14 (UX482), this means up to Core i7 processors with Intel Iris X graphics or Nvidia GeForce MX450 graphics.

The Pro Duo 15 (UX582) as the bigger model is called, has a 4K OLED display and ups the ante to Core i9 plus Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 graphics. 

Plus, this time, the ZenBook Duo lineup has a clever trick up its sleeve for the all-important second screen above the keyboard. 

The new ZenBook Duo features what Asus is calling  Active Aerodynamic System Plus (AAS Plus) with a new hinge design that lifts the secondary 12.6 or 14-inch display called ScreenPad Plus by up to 7 or 9.5 degrees, and the laptop itself off of the desk.

The existing ZenBook Duo hinge already raised the device as a whole, but not the secondary display. 

Asus says this feature increases airflow by up to 49 percent and, naturally, improves the viewing angles of the ScreenPad Plus. A side effect is that the gap between both displays is reduced, improving the experience. 

The lack of Thunderbolt 3 in the previous generation did leap out from the spec sheet, but this has now been rectified – and then some – with the addition of a Thunderbolt 4 port.

There's also a performance mode that can boost the CPU power from 15 to 28W for improved power plus a new Control Panel app on the second screen for commonly used functions in pro-level apps like Adobe Premiere, Photoshop and Lightroom.

Writing by Dan Grabham.