(Pocket-lint) - Just when you thought gaming laptops couldn't get any diddier, along comes the Flow X13. A tiny, convertible gaming laptop with intriguing appeal.

Asus has already shown off the new and improved ROG Zephyrus G14, but as you might have gathered from the name, the Flow X13 is even smaller.

This is a 13-inch ultraportable 2-in-1 style gaming laptop that can be flipped into different positions tent mode, stand mode and a more traditional laptop setup.

It's designed to be lightweight, compact and ultra-portable, weighing in at just 1.3kg and just 15mm thick while delivering a decent amount of gaming power with an AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS CPU, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU and as much as 32GB of LPDDR4X 4266MHz RAM.

With that AMD Ryzen setup, Asus claims the Flow X13 can manage up to 11 hours of use before it needs charging, at which point the USB-C PD charger can deliver 60 per cent of its juice in just under 40 minutes.

Despite its size, the 16:10 screen on this compact laptop is no slouch either. It comes with options of either a Full HD 120Hz refresh rate panel or UHD 60Hz IPS panel. Both options include touch display tech and Gorilla Glass protection - ideal for when you're using it in tablet mode to keep scratches at bay.

Where the Flow X13 gets interesting though is with the XG Mobile external GPU which doubles not only as a traditional eGPU but also as a hub for all your gaming peripherals and gear. This eGPU can support graphics cards up to Nvidia's RTX 3080 and has a built-in 280W power module as well as connections for USB, Ethernet, DisplayPort and more.

This setup also stands out from the crowd as Asus has crafted a proprietary PCIe 3 connector which it claims can deliver 63 Gbps of graphics bandwidth. This is more than bandwidth than Thunderbolt 4 but does come with the downside of a rather chunky cable that will no doubt be tough to replace if it breaks.

There's no word on pricing yet, but the Flow X13 is expected to release sometime this quarter. You can find out more about it here.

Writing by Adrian Willings.